Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 220.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 67.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 532.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $116.41 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

