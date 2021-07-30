Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 88,063 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $11,223,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $12,770,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 258,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.