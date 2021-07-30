Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $71.09 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

