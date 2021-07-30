Oppenheimer Weighs in on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.23. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

