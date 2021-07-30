Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC opened at $4.45 on Friday. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.