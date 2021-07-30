Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,338 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 5.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $83,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. 349,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,520,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $243.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

