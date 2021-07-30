Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $346.40 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 547,699,794 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

