Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:ORC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.