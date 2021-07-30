O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $690.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $590.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.27.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $600.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

