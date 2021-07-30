OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.09.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.33 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$994.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.52.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.