Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

