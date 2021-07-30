Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) & Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Financial Comparison

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Orocobre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 4.69% 8.47% 4.23% Orocobre N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arkema and Orocobre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.08 $379.24 million $5.83 21.80 Orocobre $77.08 million 20.08 -$51.99 million N/A N/A

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orocobre has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arkema and Orocobre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 1 7 5 0 2.31 Orocobre 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arkema currently has a consensus target price of $126.72, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Arkema’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than Orocobre.

Summary

Arkema beats Orocobre on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, and specialty acrylates. It offers adhesive solutions used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tile and flooring adhesives, and waterproofing systems, as well as in automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets; advanced materials used in the automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment; coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, paper, superabsorbents, water treatment, oil and gas extraction, 3D printing, and electronics applications; and industrial intermediate chemicals for the construction, production of refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, and water treatment applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid. In addition, the company owns 100% Cauchari Lithium Project. Orocobre Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

