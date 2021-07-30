Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Update

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORTIF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

