Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE:OR opened at C$16.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.