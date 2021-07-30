Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as low as C$3.11. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 194,255 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.15.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 763,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,291,400. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $39,977.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

