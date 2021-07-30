Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OSN stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56. Ossen Innovation has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSN. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ossen Innovation by 28.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ossen Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ossen Innovation by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.