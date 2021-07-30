Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) CAO Sells $194,116.80 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

