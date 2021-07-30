Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Sells $140,216.60 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTIS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

