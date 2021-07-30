Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

