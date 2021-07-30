Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.35 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $44.35 million and $120,773.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,952,675 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

