PAC Global Market Capitalization Tops $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007112 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.01146108 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

