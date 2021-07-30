PAC Protocol (PAC) One Day Volume Tops $453,532.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $93.87 million and $453,532.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,182,988,647 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

