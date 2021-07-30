Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,290. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.