PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $226,500.00.

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. 726,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

