PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of PagerDuty worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after buying an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,458. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

