PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $427.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $439.90 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

NYSE PAGS opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.15. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

