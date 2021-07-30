Palomar (PLMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18. Palomar has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $421,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,160,201. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

