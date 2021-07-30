Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 3,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.92 and a one year high of $107.11.

