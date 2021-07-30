Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,005,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $256.55 and a 12 month high of $368.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

