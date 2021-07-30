Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $12.18 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 16,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,290. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

