Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 4,421 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 17,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

