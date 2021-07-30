Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 93,731 Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,731 shares during the period. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 3.01% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

IRBO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,778. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

