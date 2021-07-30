Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 7,858 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,037. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 million, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

