Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.38. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1,552 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $777.92 million, a P/E ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.