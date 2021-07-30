Passage Bio (PASG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PASG opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.52. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

