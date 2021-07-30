Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

NYSE:PAX opened at $15.63 on Friday. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

