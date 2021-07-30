Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PAYA opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

