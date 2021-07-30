Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paya has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, analysts expect Paya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paya stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

