Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paya has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, analysts expect Paya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paya stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.