PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $45.41

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $46.93. PC Connection shares last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

