Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in July

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PKKFF remained flat at $$4.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 257,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,857. Peak Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Peak Fintech Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.