Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 1,637 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.61. 6,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $203.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

