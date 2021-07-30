Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.59% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,824. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63.

