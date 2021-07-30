Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 17,500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 416,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000.

IBDS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,454. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08.

