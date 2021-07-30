Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 33,700 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.32% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,982. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39.

