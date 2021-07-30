Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $633,046,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,233. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

