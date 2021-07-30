Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.7% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.88. 40,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

