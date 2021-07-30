Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 18,500 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 156,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $26.39.

