Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.67

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$41.67 and last traded at C$41.33, with a volume of 147878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

