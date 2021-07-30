Pendal Group Limited Acquires 15,900 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after acquiring an additional 97,290 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

