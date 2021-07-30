Pendal Group Limited Buys 22,713 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.10% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.